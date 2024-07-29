Kenneth Okonkwo Remains My Trusted Ally — Peter Obi Begs Obidients Amid LP’s Crisis

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, said that Kenneth Okonkwo, the party’s spokesperson, remains his trusted ally.

Recall that Okonkwo had on Sunday, criticised Obi over his approach to party’s crisis.

The veteran Nollywood actor, who joined the LP in 2022, accused former Anambra State governor of failing to resolve the internal problems rocking the party.

He said: “I cannot continue to speak on behalf of a leader that I do not know his stand on issues of great importance. I simply don’t know how to manipulate facts.

“I am shocked that PO could not openly support the noble efforts of the Labour Unions who founded the Labour Party as a base to fight for the welfare of workers to the extent that some of them are openly saying that PO is now the problem of LP.”

Reacting to Okonkwo’s outburst in a series of tweets on Monday, via his X page, Obi appealed to his support group, popularly known as Obidients, to stop attacking the party’s chieftain over his decision.

He added that his differing opinion does not make him an enemy, but rather a strong voice and friend.

Obi said: “Yesterday, I read my dear brother Kenneth Okonkwo’s open letter in which he expressed differing views with me on the skirmishes in our party. And today, I saw various responses to the letter.

“I want to, therefore, categorically and emphatically declare that Okonkwo remains my beloved brother and a trusted ally. I sternly caution against referring to him as a mole or making any negative remarks. Kenneth Okonkwo has stood by me through thick and thin, and his loyalty and commitment cannot be overstated or diminished.

“Disagreements and differing opinions are a natural part of any group, society, or movement, and it is essential to maintain a level of respect and decorum even when we disagree. Having differing views does not make someone an enemy, and it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to personal attacks or negative remarks.

“In fact, to me personally, I don’t want to work with anyone who always agrees with me, because as a leader, learning and listening are critical components of leadership. I want to listen to those who have different opinions and try to convince them otherwise or take their advice if it is better.

“I urge all believers of a New Nigeria to remain strong, resilient, and focused, and to refrain from discouragement or negative remarks towards Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo or anyone who leaves or disagrees with our views, strategies, or tactics. My message is clear and simple: unity, respect, and civility must prevail, even in the face of disagreement and variance.”