The Kenyan President, William Ruto, has terminated the appointment of members of his cabinet amid nationwide protests over finance bill that have created crisis.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the youth-led protests against the planned tax hikes started off peacefully but turned violent, killing at least 39 people in clashes with the police in June.

It was gathered that some demonstrators, stormed parliament, before Ruto abandoned the new taxes.

Ruto, in a televised address to the nation, on Thursday, disclosed that he would announce additional measures later, adding that some members of his cabinet have been dismissed with immediate effect.

He said: “Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges.

“I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.”

The new administration, he said, would help him develop “radical programmes” to deal with the country’s huge debt burden, increase job opportunities, eliminate government waste and “slay the dragon of corruption.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Kenya’s Public debt amounts to $78 billion, around 70 percent of the country’s GDP.