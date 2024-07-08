Kidnapped Catholic Priest Regains Freedom After Two Weeks In Zamfara

The Parish Priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State, Reverend Father Mikah Suleiman, who was kidnapped by bandits two weeks ago, has regained his freedom.

Recall that the priest was abducted around 3 am on Saturday, June 21 at his residence in the Damba area of Gusau.

Following his abduction, Zamfara State Police Command, reportedly deployed a police tactical squad to the trail of the kidnappers and to ensure his safe return.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, told newsmen, over the weekend, said: “Yes, the incident happened early hour of today, the Reverend Father was kidnapped in his residence, we were not informed when the incident happened but what I gathered was that the man stays alone not in the church.

“We have deployed our tactical squad to go after the kidnappers with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt.”

Meanwhile, Suleiman’s released was announced in a statement made available on Sunday, July 7, 2024, by the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Pascal Salifu.

The statement reads: “We are overjoyed to announce the safe release of Fr Mikah Suleiman, who was kidnapped on 22/06/2024.

‘We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His protection and to everyone who offered prayers and support during this challenging time.

“Our thanks also go to the authorities and all involved in securing Fr Mikah’s release. He is currently receiving the necessary care and support.”

“Please continue to keep him in your prayers as he begins his recovery.”