Kidnapping Syndicate Busted In FCT, Five Suspects Arrested With Firearms

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command announced that operatives from the Utako division had apprehended some suspected kidnappers in the Gwagwa and Dei-Dei districts of the territory.

SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Thursday that the operation took place between June 30 and July 3, 2024, and was based on valid intelligence.

The suspects were identified by the PPRO as Umar Abdullahi (also known as Auta), Likita Abubakar, Salisu Sani, Sabiu Mohammed, and Aliyu Suleiman.

According to her, the suspects were apprehended in connection with a kidnapping that occurred in Gwagwa on June 12, 2024.

During the attack, the gunmen killed at least two residents and then demanded N12 million in ransom from the victim’s family.

She revealed that the suspects were also responsible for numerous kidnappings and other terrible crimes in the Capital Territory.

“Four AK-47 rifles, a Dane gun, two magazines, and eight unexpended live ammunition were recovered from the suspects, as they have all confessed to the crime.

“While the Investigation is still ongoing, the commissioner of police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, reaffirms the command’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the security and safety of residents”, the statement added.