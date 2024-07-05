‘King Of Boys’ To Return For Third Sequel, Kemi Adetiba Confirms

Kemi Adetiba, the writer and producer of the Nigerian film series “King of Boys,” has announced the production of a third sequel.

Following a fan’s inquiry regarding the likelihood of a third movie in the franchise under the X handle @Thazhigilla__ on Thursday, the announcement was made.

Adetiba simply replied with a “YES” to the fan’s question.

She then followed up with an image with additional information about the impending film.

The image reads “KING OF BOYS 3 (THE BEGINNING OF THE END) Ep 1 – Chapter 1.” It is captioned, “Juuuuuust in case you thought I was pulling legs.”

This revelation came following the success of the first “King of Boys” film in 2018.

Played by actress Sola Sobowale, it is a crime thriller about the formidable Alhaja Eniola Salami.

The Nollywood veteran portrays a powerful businesswoman and philanthropist who becomes involved in politics.

The plot revolves around power struggles in Nigerian politics. In 2021, the television series “King of Boys: The Return of the King” provided a more in-depth look at Eniola’s story.

It demonstrates that her drive is mostly motivated by vengeance, sorrow, and a desire for dominance.

Additionally, Kemi Adetiba is a well-known filmmaker in the Nigerian film business.

She directed “The Wedding Party” and her upcoming movie, “To Kill A Monkey,” in addition to the King of Boys series.

See the conversation below…