KWAM 1 Calls For Peace, Tells Dammy Krane To Drop Beef With Davido

Veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM 1 De Ultimate, has ordered Dammy Krane to halt his current feud with Davido.

KWAM1 made the call during a live performance in the United States that was shared on Instagram Sunday.

It should be noted Dammy Krane took to social media last week to accuse Davido, the DMW CEO, of being involved in the death of his late friend, Tagbo, who passed away on his birthday in 2017.

However, KWAM1 intervened in the ongoing fight, calling for peace.

Addressing the issue KWAM1 said;

“I want to send a message to my son, Dammy Krane, that he should end the fight with Davido.

“I, Wasiu Ayinde, have given this order. I don’t want to hear anything from any of you again. None of you will die.”

SEE VIDEO: