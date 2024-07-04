Kwara Varsity Bans Student Over Controversial Skit With Females

The management of Kwara State University, Malet, Ilorin, has announced it decision to disabled the portal of a male student allegedly involving in a controversial skits with female colleagues.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspended student, which identity is yet to be revealed was reportedly seen in a video, having inappropriate contact with female students.

In a statement released by the school’s Acting Director of University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, stated on Wednesday that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jimoh Shaykh-Luqman gave the directive of disabling the portal as an initial disciplinary measure, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Students Disciplinary Committee.

Dr Aliyu added that the skits do not reflect the values of the institution or the ethical orientation of the majority of KWASU students.

The statement reads: “The Management of Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete, has reacted to the skits allegedly made by a student of the institution where he is seen making inappropriate contact with females.

READ MORE: KWASU Wins N12.5m TETFUND Research Grant

“The University would like to state categorically that the skits are not a reflection of the values of the institution, nor do they reflect the ethical orientation of the larger number of KWASU students.

“KWASU is an institution that prides herself as producing the total graduate, both in character and in learning, and has zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline.

“As such, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has directed first-line punitive measures of disabling the concerned student’s portal pending the outcome of investigation by the Student Disciplinary Committee.

“We wish to reiterate that Kwara State University holds in high esteem the values of decency that all religions promote and will not condone any act that can jeopardise this value.”