Kylian Mbappe Unveiled As Real Madrid Player, To Wear Jersey No.9

Former Paris Saint-Germain football player, Kylian Mbappe, has been officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player.

The France forward, signed a five-year deal at the club in July after the expiry of his PSG contract.

His presentation was delayed due to France’s involvement at Euro 2024, where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Spain

It was gathered that the 25-year-old will be wearing the iconic number 9 jersey that has been worn by legends of the club, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ronaldo, Javier Saviola, and Roberto Soldado.

The former PSG forward, scored one goal at the just concluded Euro 2024 which came in a penalty against Poland, and was left wearing a mask after breaking his nose.

During the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, by the club’s president, Florentino Perez, in front of thousands of fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Mbappe described his arrival as one of the best days of his life.

He said: “I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy.

“My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying.

“It’s an incredible day for me, I’ve dreamt of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me.”