Lagos: 105 Motorcycles Confiscated For Operating On Restricted Highways

The Lagos State Task Force impounded over 105 Okada on Tuesday during a raid on Iyana-Iba Road, Badagry expressway, Igboelerin, and Alakija.

Commercial motorcycles, also referred to as “Okadas,” are no longer permitted to travel on highways and other restricted routes by the Lagos State administration.

Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the Task Force spokesperson, stated that the agency was all out to enforce the prohibition on Okada operators’ activities on all main highways and restricted routes in the state.

“Today, the agency raided Iyana-Iba Road, Badagry Expressway, Igboelerin and Alakija where Okada operators have continually operated despite the ban.

“According to the agency’s chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, more enforcement for compliance activities is ongoing to completely rid the axis of their activities,” he said in a statement.

READ MORE: Cholera Cases Surge In Nigeria; 2,809 Recorded Across 33 States

In April, the agency cracked down on commercial motorcycles and squatters who had built shanties along the rail tracks in the state’s Fagba district.

According to the agency, 359 bikes were impounded and many shanties were razed as part of the follow-up activity to the Red Line Rail project’s debut.