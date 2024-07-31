Lagos Commissioner To Use BRT Buses To Convey Wedding Guests Of Couple Who Took Pre-Wedding Shoot On BRT Bus

Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, has reacted to the action an X user who used the State’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System for his pre-wedding shoot.

According to him, the “inspiring” act is what the State stands for.

He said this in reaction to a quoted post by user – Lola Okunrin who acknowledged the idea behind the shoot was to “take it back to where it all started,” since he met his wife inside the BRT.

Reacting on Wednesday, the Commissioner posted, “this is what Lagos State stands for – nurture dreams, hopes, aspirations and romantic moments as the case may be.”

Wahab further queried if the BRT, they used at the time was not not burnt “during the 2020 EndSARS protest.”

In what seemed like sarcasm, he added that: “when you pick your wedding date, kindly extend an invite to me.

“We’ll ensure some BRT buses are made available to convey your guests at no cost. Congratulations bro. All the best! TW.”