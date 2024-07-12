The Lagos State Police Command has detained a couple attempting to sell their two-year-old son to fly to Canada.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, verified this to the Nigerian News Agency in Lagos on Thursday.

Hundeyin stated that the couple (names withheld), ages 28 and 22, were caught on Tuesday while trying to do the sale.

He stated that about 2.45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Isolo Divisional Police Officer received information that the couple had gone to Isolo General Hospital and declared that they want to sell their baby son.

READ MORE: May Edochie Makes Nollywood Debut, Appreciates Omoni Oboli For Opportunity

“Upon receipt of the information, operatives from the station moved swiftly to the hospital where they were about to sell their child.

“The baby’s age is two and he has been rescued. Upon interrogation, the couple confessed that they decided to sell the baby to enable the man to travel to Canada for a greener pasture.

“However, the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

NAN