Lagos: Danfo, Korope To Be Banned On Lekki-Epe Corridor From October 1

The Lagos State government has set up plans to reform the state’s transportation system amid traffic situation in the Lekki-Epe axis.

Speaking with Vanguard on Sunday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, noted that the move was in line with the Lagos State Strategic Transportation Master.

Giwa called for collaboration of Public Transport Bus Operators, such as Korope/Danfo bus drivers, as government releases the restructuring plans to improve commuting experience.

Mr Giwa stated that a stakeholders’ meeting was held with bus operators and union leaders on their need to comply before October 1 to successfully regulate and integrate the informal transport sector into the State’s Bus Reform Initiative using the corridor as a pilot test.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of bus operations on the corridor, Mr Giwa explained that the Ministry of Transportation and Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) has already inspected the corridor to identify limitations of seamless traffic flow along the expressway.

He said: “The e-call up system, an advanced digital platform, is designed to regulate the entry and exit of trucks in the Lekki-Epe area by scheduling and coordinating their movements.

“This system will help prevent the chaotic traffic situations often caused by the indiscriminate parking and movement of trucks within the corridor.

“The Lekki-Epe corridor, a key economic hub in Lagos, is home to numerous industries, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“The efficient movement of goods and services in this area is crucial for the state’s economy, making the e-call up system an essential tool for sustainable development.”