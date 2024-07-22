Lagos Govt Debunks Social Media Post On Parking Fees For Churches, Worshippers

The Lagos State Government has clarified that the state’s parking regulation will only apply to vehicles who want to use the Lagos State Parking Authority’s newly created 1,800 parking slots.

Mrs Adebisi Adelabu, General Manager of LASPA, clarified the situation in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Adelabu stated that the authorities was concerned about a recent social media post involving parking costs for churches and worshippers in Lagos State.

“The post incorrectly stated that LASPA on Saturday announced it will from October charge churches and worshippers in Lagos State, who parked vehicles on designated streets around places of worship.

“To clarify the matter, LASPA wishes to emphasise that this information is inaccurate and does not reflect the true intent of our communication.

“The Lagos State Government is not imposing parking fees on churches or worshippers for parking on streets around religious institutions.

“Rather, LASPA is implementing the Lagos State Parking Policy to mitigate parking induced traffic congestion across the state,” she said.

She noted that “Lagos is experiencing a high demand for parking spaces that exceeds available space like many other major cities worldwide facing similar challenges.”

She said this shortage of space prompted the agency to adopt a regulated on-street parking model to manage parking resources efficiently.

Adelabu recalled that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the introduction of regulated on-street parking earlier this year, as revealed at a stakeholder event on February 14.

She stated that religious organisations and other stakeholders were sufficiently represented at the forum, and that the results were thereafter transmitted to the umbrella entities that represent these groups.

She further stated that one of these correspondences was mentioned in a news release that circulated on social media.

“Earlier this year, the Governor approved the introduction of regulated on-street parking, which was announced during a stakeholder’s forum held on February 14, 2024, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

“As part of our efforts to inform stakeholders, including religious organizations who were adequately represented at the forum, about the upcoming implementation in October, LASPA communicated with umbrella bodies representing these groups. One of such correspondences was referenced in a news release making the rounds.

“It is important to clarify that no specific religious group is being singled out by this policy. Our aim is to ensure all stakeholders are informed and prepared for the implementation of the regulated on-street parking scheme.

“Additionally, Lagos State Government has designated and lane-marked suitable roads for on-street parking across major zones such as Ikeja, Surulere, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki, creating approximately 1800 additional parking slots.

“The communication sent to religious institutions serves to notify them of their respective roles and the financial aspects of utilizing these designated parking lots. The management of these facilities will be overseen by concessionaires under the regulation of the Lagos State Parking Authority.”