Lagos Govt To Enforce Pay-Per-Hour On Cars Parked Outside Church Premises

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has notified churches and worshippers in the State that car owners will be charged for parking their vehicles on designated streets outside places of worship from October 2024.

In a statement dated July 19, 2024, sent to the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Branch, the LASPA announced the planned launch of its On-Street Parking scheme on designated streets around the metropolis.

The statement, issued by Ayokunle Akinrimisi, the Agency’s Head of Operations on behalf of its General Manager, recommends good citizens to strictly comply to the advisory, while also urging PFN not to hesitate to contact the Agency through specified channels for more explanation.

The statement reads, “I am directed to inform your revered organization that the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) will be commencing its.

“In view of this, I am using this medium to inform your eminence, that vehicles parked on designated streets by the church and its members, will be charged hourly and indiscriminately parked vehicles will be enforced accordingly.

“Consequently, we advise that this piece of information be adhered to as a law-abiding organization. Please do not hesitate to get in touch with the Authority for further information. (Kindly call: 01-227 5230, 01-227 52 31 for more enquiries)”. The statement concluded.

See below: