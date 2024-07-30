Lagos Monarch Threatens To Kidnap Residents Who Join #EndBadGovernance Protest

A yet to be identified Lagos monarch has threatened to kidnap residents who participate in the upcoming #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the demonstration, slated to commence on the 1st of August, 2024, has generated much attention across the country.

The purpose of the protest is said to kick against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration over its attitude towards economic hardship in Nigeria.

Ever since President Tinubu became President, the price of commodities have increased, due to the removal of subsidy.

READ MORE: Planned Protest: Lagos Govt Denies Involvement In Oro Festival, Says Demonstration Is Constitutional

The former Lagos state governor, announced the decision of the Federal government to end subsidizing production of fuel, saying it is not helpful and might lead the country to a collapse stage.

Meanwhile, a Lagos traditional ruler, whose identity was not mentioned in a viral video on X.com, said that his leadership wont hesitate to clap down on any member of his community, staging protest.

An aged man was seen with town crier’s tool, making announcement in Yoruba language, telling parents to warn their daughters and son.

He said: “The king extend his greetings, the elders extend their greetings. The king heard there will be protest on Thursday, and he is here to inform everyone who has listening ears that the king doesn’t want it.

“All parents should caution their sins and daughters to stay indoors, else they will take the away.”