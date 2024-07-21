Lagos: NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine, Loud Hidden In Incense Candles, Ladies’ Clothing

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s operatives have uncovered illicit substances hidden in incense candles and ladies’ clothing in Lagos.

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi announced that cocaine and loud (a synthetic cannabis strain) were seized, hidden in various items such as incense candles, game packs, dry hibiscus leaves, and women’s clothing.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the drugs were intended to be smuggled in and out of Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Babafemi stated that some suspects were apprehended.

“A businessman, Abdulwahab Owolabi Alebiosu was on Thursday, July 18, 2024 arrested at his Horizon Court, Lekki, Lagos residence after a consignment of 40 parcels of Loud weighing 20.30Kg hidden in packs of chessboards, scrabbles, checkers, and poker set, brought in from Canada on a British Airways flight was intercepted at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport during a joint examination of the cargo with men of Customs Service,” the statement read.

It added, “A search of his home also led to the recovery of more exhibits including some drug paraphernalia, such as a weighing scale, and cannabis potency test kit, while four vaping machines were recovered from his business premises on Admiralty Way, Lekki. A Mikano black truck with registration number FST 657 HP was also recovered from his house.

“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the MMIA on Friday, July 19 intercepted two jumbo bags going to Pakistan. The bags contained dried hibiscus leaves, dried bitter leaves and other food items, which were used to conceal four parcels of cocaine and 14 parcels of Loud, both weighing 1.360kg.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of a businesswoman, Eze Queen Ogechi, who claimed she was sending the illicit consignment to Pakistan on the instruction of her brother, Eze Nnamdi Promise, based in the South Asia country.

“Also at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives attached to Terminal II, Departure Gate of the MMIA, on Thursday, July 18 intercepted a male Beninese passenger, Orobi Adoubi Amen, travelling with a bag containing some female native dresses.

“The suspect was going to Dubai via Accra, Ghana on an Air Peace Airline flight and a connecting flight to Dubai, UAE on Emirates Airline. A thorough search of the bag revealed eight parcels of Loud weighing 2.10kg were concealed in the ladies’ native wears. The suspect claimed he was given the consignment for a fee of N600,000 on successful delivery in Dubai.”

Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, praised anti-narcotics officers for the seizures.

He urged them to keep up the intensity of their continuous efforts to reduce the supply and demand of drugs, saying that their operational victories and those of their fellow citizens around the nation are greatly appreciated.