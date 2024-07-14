Lagos: Officer Nabbed For Allegedly Raping Inside Station Teenage Girl Who Sought Help To Recover Stolen Phone

The Lagos State Police Command claimed it has apprehended one of its officers for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at Area H Command in the state’s Ogudu area.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the detention on his X page on Sunday, and refuted reports that the police were protecting the suspected rapist.

Hundeyin explained that the officer in question allegedly fled following the incident but turned himself in on Saturday for interrogation.

Hundeyin assured the public that the situation was not being ignored, and that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the command’s Gender Unit to conduct a swift investigation into the case.

“The case is under full investigation. There is no plan to cover up the allegation,” he said.

READ MORE: Enough Is Enough – VeryDarkMan Calls For Nationwide Protest Over Economic Hardship

According to reports on Saturday, a 17-year-old girl had informed her parents about a rape allegation against a senior officer assigned to Area H Command Ogudu, Ojota area.

The girl sought the officer’s assistance in recovering her stolen phone, which resulted in the alleged sexual assault.

After taking her statement, the officer offered to help her but instead allegedly raped her.

See below…