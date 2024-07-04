Lagos Police Arrest Employee Who Dedicated In Church A Car Stolen From His Employer On First Day At Work

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspect, identified as Amos Daniel, who stole his employer’s vehicle on the same day he was hired as a driver.

Daniel, who is 36 years old, confessed that he had taken the car to his church to share testimony of God’s miracle in his life.

Briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos state capital, on Wednesday, the state’s Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hudenyin disclosed that the suspect stole the car same day he was hired by his female boss.

He said: “We have somebody who was employed as a driver.

“Unfortunately, the employer did not do due diligence. The same day he resumed as a driver, he ran away with the car and could not be traced.

“Interestingly, he dedicated the car in church the following Sunday, testifying of what God had done to him.”

Also speaking with newsmen, the arrested driver, Daniel, recounted why he stole his boss’s car.

He said: “I stole my madam’s Lexus car and took it to the church to testify that God has blessed me.

“I intended to use it for Uber and use the proceeds to pay my debt.

“I stole the car on June 23, 2024, the very first day I was employed, and I took it to church on June 30, 2024.”

The command’s spokesman urged employers to exercise diligence when hiring drivers or domestic staff and to conduct background checks at the Central Criminal Registry at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, before employment.

He added that the suspect will be charged in court for his crime.