Lagos Police Demote Officer For Attempting To Extort Money From Drone Operator

The Lagos State Police Command has demoted one of its officers for attempting to extort money from a drone operator.

A viral video showed two security personnel requesting a permission from an unidentified drone operator near the state’s Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

This sparked reactions from netizens, who inquired whether the operator needed a permit to film on the bridge.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, justified their actions in a statement, but called the officer’s request for money in the process disrespectful.

Hundeyin told PUNCH on Saturday that disciplinary action had been taken against the police officer, culminating in his demotion from Inspector to Sergeant.

He said, “His disciplinary process has been concluded. He has been reduced in rank from Inspector to Sergeant.”

In the statement, Hundeyin highlighted that Nigerian aviation laws require a permit before operating a drone.

The statement partly read, “In response to a now-viral video showing two police officers demanding a drone permit from a drone-operating individual on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, the Lagos State Police Command wishes to clarify that the police officers acted within the ambit of the law to demand to see a permit.

“For emphasis, Nigerian aviation laws stipulate that a permit must be obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for the operation of drones weighing more than 250 grams anywhere within the country.”