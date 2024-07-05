Lagos Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Kill Nine

The Lagos State Police Command, on Friday, confirmed the killing of nine kidnappers in the Ladipo area of the State.

According to reports, the kidnappers were attempting to abduct a victim on Thursday when the police foiled their operation.

Benjamin Hundeyin, State Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the development, said that the suspects were killed during a gun duel with the police.

He said, “The kidnappers were neutralised during a gun duel with the police. The kidnappers were nine in number and they wanted to abduct someone at Ladipo when the police foiled their operation. The incident happened around 8 pm on Thursday.”

Also, the Command in a statement via X said: “Our intelligence gathering assets yielded very credible and actionable intelligence about a dangerous and very notorious gang of kidnappers planning to kidnap some high net-worth individuals in Lagos.

“Upon receipt of this intelligence about two weeks ago, CP Fayoade directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence work on it. They followed up closely, monitored dutifully and were able to determine that the gang was going to strike yesterday in Ladipo area of Lagos State.

“With the benefit of this information, we were able to proactively prepare for them and more or less laid an ambush for them.

“The kidnappers who were caught unawares would not give up easily as they engaged the police officers in a shoot-out.

“They of course bowed to the superior fire power of the police. Nine of them were neutralized while two escaped with gunshot injuries. Four AK-47 rifles and four locally-made semiautomatic pistols were recovered from them. Also recovered are their two operational vehicles: one black Toyota 4Runner and a blue Lexus RX350. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“It is worthy of note that the Command had been on the trail of this gang for the past eight months for their numerous kidnapping of wealthy individuals in Isolo, Okota, Ejigbo and Ladipo areas of Lagos State. We are proud to declare that their reign of terror has effectively come to an end.

“This breakthrough is in addition to several other breakthroughs we have made in recent times in identifying and apprehending gangs of kidnappers and armed robbers while planning their crimes. Many of these were not made public so as to protect the identity of members of the public that made the information available.

“We urge everyone including medical practitioners to be on the lookout for anyone with gunshot injuries and promptly inform the nearest police station or call any of our emergency numbers if they come across any.

“We also use this medium to call on other well meaning Lagosians not to hesitate in giving us information when they suspect anything amiss around them to enable us act appropriately and swiftly. On our part, we promise to continue to prioritize their safety and security.”