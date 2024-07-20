Lagos: Police Get Test Results For Teenager Allegedly Raped By Officer In Station

The medical examination of the 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a police officer at the Area H Command in the Ogudu area of the state has been completed.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police’s public relations officer, verified this to PUNCH Online on Friday.

Hundeyin stated that the results had been handed over to the police for further inquiry into the occurrence.

He said, “The test result. It has been handed over to the police and the investigation has continued.”

Hundeyin who did not disclose the outcome of the test added, “There will be another update in no distant time.”

According to Punch, the test was conducted at the Mirabel Centre.