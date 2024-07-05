Lagos Police Intervene, Save Teen From Suicide Over Unwanted Pregnancy, Fraud

Officers from the Lagos State Police’s Ikorodu Area Command rescued a 19-year-old lady from attempting suicide.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, stated on Thursday via his X account that the incident occurred on June 29, 2024.

According to the statement, the rescue mission began after a concerned citizen notified the police about 2 p.m.

The informant said that a young woman was attempting to consume a pesticide.

“Promptly responding to the tip-off, officers were dispatched to the scene where the girl was located and prevented from causing herself harm,” Hundeyin stated.

The rescued woman, whose identity has been kept for privacy reasons, explained what led to her desperate act.

She apparently admitted to suffering from extreme emotional strain caused by two major issues: an unwanted pregnancy and financial fraud.

“She revealed that she was impregnated by a man who subsequently refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy. Additionally, she had fallen victim to a fraudster who scammed her of her earnings from her Point of Sale (POS) business, further compounding her emotional and financial struggles,” the police statement read.

The authorities have confirmed that the young woman is now receiving the necessary psychological care.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been begun to identify and apprehend those involved in her situation.

The Lagos State Police Command stressed the need of mental health awareness.

Hundeyin advised those facing similar issues to seek aid as soon as possible, highlighting the police force’s commitment to public safety in addition to crime prevention.