Lagos Police Nab Two Ex-Soldiers, Four Others For Robbery, Recover Stolen Vehicles

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of two dismissed soldiers and four others for suspected armed robbery and vehicle theft.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday while parading the suspects and evidence obtained from them.

Hundeyin claimed that the two dismissed soldiers belonged to a robbery group that allegedly snatched vehicles at gunpoint from motorists around the state and sold them in Lagos.

He stated that the robbery suspects were apprehended by the Command’s tactical unit team in Surulere after conducting intelligence and due diligence investigations on them within one month.

According to the spokesperson, three of them were detained in Lagos State, one in Ilorin, and two vehicles were recovered from them.

“They have been operating quite a while before their arrest. They are four in number, two are dismissed soldiers. One was dismissed in 2014 and the other in 2017.

“They carried out their crime wearing full military uniform. Our investigation so far revealed that the gang has snatched a total of 13 cars, two have been recovered. We also recovered the military uniform, military Identity cards with various rank, including Lieutenant Colonel,” he said.

The spokesperson stated that after the investigation was completed, the culprits will be charged in court, and that operatives were on the way to recover more stolen cars.