Lagos: Police Raid Notorious Blackspots, Arrest 90 Suspects

The Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad apprehended 90 male individuals during a raid on suspected criminals in the late hours of Tuesday.

The operation, carried out in coordination with Area A Command, targeted renowned hotspots in the state’s Obalende, Adeniji, and Lagos Island regions.

On Wednesday, the RRS confirmed this in a statement on X.

The statement read, “Last night, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, in collaboration with Area A Command acting on intelligence, raided 90 suspects in Obalende, Adeniji, and Lagos Island.

“The exercise, which started around mid-night, witnessed the teams combing notorious spots in Obalende, Adeniji, and Lagos Island. The exercise was aimed at reducing criminal activities in the areas.”

It further stated that all of the suspects had been handed over to the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit for further investigation and prosecution.

According to the statement, the RRS Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, has directed that the squad’s operations be expanded to cover Lekki, Jakande Roundabout, and V.G.C.

“The extension is to complement the agency’s vehicular patrol of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and to curb the activities of miscreants harassing motorists in traffic on the highway,” it added.