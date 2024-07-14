Lagos Police Recover Stolen Uber Car, Arrest Suspect

The Lagos State Police Command announced that its officers had apprehended a man who reportedly took an Uber car from the driver under false pretences.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command spokesperson, confirmed this on Saturday.

Hundeyin stated that the Akinpelu Police Division got a report on July 5, at approximately 8 p.m., from an Uber driver whose identity was not provided.

According to him, the driver reported picking up a passenger named Isaiah from the NNPC Filling Station in Maryland and driving him to a hotel in the Oshodi area in his Toyota Corolla.

The spokesperson stated that while at the hotel, the suspect purchased meals for the driver, including a plate of pepper soup and one energy drink.

“In the process, when the suspect was looking for a cotton bud to clean his ear, the driver gave him his car key to use.

“The driver further said that the suspect went downstairs after collecting the car key and went away with his car from where it was parked.

“However, a team of police officers on a stop and search operation at Boladale Street, intercepted him.

“When he could not give a satisfactory account of the ownership of the car, he was arrested,” he said.

Hundeyin added that the driver arrived at the site and noticed the automobile just as the police officers were preparing to transport the suspect to the station.

He stated that the suspect has been held pending further investigation.