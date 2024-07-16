Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Offers N100,000 To Corpers, Employment To Best 100 Into Civil Service



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced a farewell gift of N100,000 for each National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member departing the camp.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat disclosed this via X as the Governor addressed the Batch B Stream 1 corps members at the State’s current orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

He added that the state would be setting aside N5 billion intended to commence the development of the permanent site.

The Governor also promised automatic employment into the civil service for 100 corps members in the batch after their service year.

Gawat noted the following as the announcements made: “A Sum of N5b for the construction of a new Permanent Site for Lagos NYSC Camp

“A sum of N100,000 for each Youth Corper passing out today (to be delivered next week directly into their accounts).

“Automatic employment into the Lagos Public Service for the best 100 Corpers after service year (for this batch).

“And a 32-Seater Hyundai Bus (delivered already today).”

Speaking at the orientation camp, Sanwo-Olu said, “This year alone I will be putting available a total of 5bn that will be used to start the full development of the permanent site for NYSC.

“For this batch we have 4254 and with all sense of responsibility and because you have been very hardworking, each and everyone of you will go home with a N100,000, the money will be made available into your accounts by next week and your directors will credit your account.

“Because we are a performance-driven government and we’re sensitive to what is expected of every one of you, I will be monitoring this particular batch. This particular batch is now my home.

“At the end of your time, I will pick the best 100 corps members out of this batch. They will get automatic employment in the neighbourhood state public service.”