Lagos Task Force Storm African Shrine, Nab 124 Suspected Drug Peddlers, Criminals (Pictures)

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences have arrested some suspected drug peddlers in Aminkanle Market, NerdC Street by African Shrine in Agidigbi, and various locations in Ikeja.

It was gathered that the raid, led by CAP Adetayo Akerele, on Saturday, resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs including Colorado, hemp, codeine, and other harmful substances.

Disclosing this to the public on Sunday by the state’s commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement via his X page, said that the operation was escalated into a visibility patrol across the metropolis.

The statement reads: “Acting on a credible intelligence received in the form of SOS, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit led by CAP Adetayo Akerele, yesterday, carried out raid operation at a black spot at Amikanle area of Agbado-Oke-Odo LCDA in Alimosho LGA.

READ MORE: Fire Guts Lagos Warehouse, Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

“124 suspected drug peddlers, abusers and criminal elements were arrested.

“Exhibit recovered from the blackspot include substances suspected to be Indian hemp, colorado and several bottles of codeine syrup.

“The operation was escalated into a visibility patrol across the metropolis, extending to CBD Alausa, where street traders constituting environmental nuisance along NERD C road by Africa Shrine, Agidingbi, were sacked, suspects arrested and all wares confiscated in line with the environmental sanitation law of Lagos State.

“Many wraps of suspected Colorado leaves plus substances suspected to be indian hemp were also recovered.”