LAMATA Announces Plan To Install Cameras On BRT Buses

The Lagos State Government has announced intentions to install cameras on public buses run by the state.

This was revealed on Sunday at a conference hosted by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority to solicit comments and cooperate with drivers, operators, and other stakeholders to improve BRT and other bus services.

LAMATA regulates a number of public vehicles, including the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit System (commonly known as Lagos BRT).

According to a statement from the agency, Dr. Olukemi Amure, Head of Bus Services at LAMATA, chaired the conversation and reviewed previous meeting decisions to determine progress on past issues.

In 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the buses imported from abroad for the BRT system were equipped with surveillance cameras, whereas those locally sourced to enhance transportation operations did not have this feature.

LAMATA’s statement on Sunday noted that “Dr. Amure also shared exciting news about the Lagos State Government’s plan to re-install cameras in all authorised public transportation vehicles progressively.”

Another speaker, Muiz Ogbara, addressed sexual harassment concerns about the “SheCan” reporting mechanism, asking drivers to be aware of the problem.

At the meeting, CSP Adetayo Akerele, the head of the Lagos State Task Force, told the drivers that the enforcement team was committed to keeping the BRT routes in order.

He highlighted the importance of driver collaboration and proper conduct.

“This inclusive approach of engaging BRT drivers with various stakeholders reflects LAMATA’s continuous effort to improve service delivery through its staff.

“Dr. Amure concluded the meeting by guaranteeing that drivers’ concerns would be addressed. She also encouraged them to register with LAMATA’s database to facilitate better monitoring and evaluation,” the statement added.

