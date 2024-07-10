Barely few hours, after the creation of Ministry of Livestock Development, a former aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, revealed that it is not the best idea for Nigeria.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday, approved the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development as part of measures to curb the long time farmers-herders clashes.

Disclosing this to the public during a Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, Akande, said that though a lack of will and expertise are hindering the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NTLP), the country may not need another ministry for livestock.

He said: “I am not sure that we need a ministry [of livestock].

“Based on what is available to me now, I am not entirely certain that we would need a ministry to do this [curb farmers-herders clashes]. But let’s wait for more details.”

Akande believes if the NLTP introduced by the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari is implemented, it will transform the livestock industry in Nigeria and end the clashes.

“The National Livestock Transformation Plan, if it is effectively implemented, is going to solve the problem of the farmer-herder clashes and is going to modernise the livestock industry in our country.”