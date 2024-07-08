LASTMA Records 256 Casualties In First Half Of 2024

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has announced that it recorded 256 casualties on the roads across the state between January 2024 to June.

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the LASTMA General Manager, verified this in a statement released on the agency’s X account on Sunday.

Bakare-Oki reported 265 casualties in the first half of the year, while 9,370 vehicles, including 3,034 private vehicles, 1,849 cars, 549 buses, and 636 Sports Utility Vehicles, were detained for alleged traffic infractions.

“Two hundred and fifty-six casualties were recorded during this period. In the last six months, it has been a mix of the good, bad, and ugly, but we have managed to overcome many challenges, particularly in training and retraining our personnel. We have successfully trained 2,000 of our staff members, both internally and externally,” he said.

READ MORE: Imade Won’t Be A Child Forever, She’ll See I Fought For Her – Davido Responds To Sophia Momodu’s Counter-Affidavit

Bakare also discussed the agency’s efforts to maintain road order by removing indiscriminately parked vehicles to decrease congestion, highlighting success on the Apapa Port route.

“Apart from the Apapa corridor and Iyana-Ipaja, we also cleared areas like Idumota, Apogbon, CMS, and the Lekki-Ajah area, improving the level of orderliness in these areas. We have made significant strides across the five divisions in Lagos in terms of enforcement, and this effort is ongoing.”

“We are committed to improving travel time for Lagos residents, especially during peak periods,” he said.

As he announced the deployment of more than 2,000 traffic-related items of equipment, Bakare gave the drivers in Lagos the assurance that LASTMA was dedicated to enhancing traffic management in the state.

In addition, he urged motorists to show respect for the traffic laws and the law enforcement authorities who implement them.

SEE BELOW: