LASTMA Rescues Two Victims Trapped Under Mini Truck In Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has rescued a driver and his assistant who were trapped beneath a mini truck loaded with pure water on Monday.

Mr Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, issued the statement, which was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Giwa stated that the accident occurred near Adeniji in Sura while descending from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

He disclosed that the accident involved a pure water mini truck (SMK 796 YE) and two Mazda vehicles (AGL 576TG and AKD 531 YC).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the mini truck lost control due to brake failure, colliding with the two Mazda cars.

“In spite of the government’s ongoing campaign to educate motorists about speed limits and the importance of vehicle maintenance, particularly the braking system, drivers continue to flout the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018,” he said.

Giwa advised all drivers, especially truck drivers and private automobile owners, to avoid speeding and to inspect their cars before driving both within and beyond the state.

“The injured driver and his assistant were immediately taken to the hospital by the truck’s owner.

“LASTMA personnel promptly cleared all accident vehicles to ensure a free flow of traffic towards Lagos Island,” he said.

The special adviser highlighted the necessity of driving safely and offered sympathy for those injured in the tragedy.

He encouraged all motorists, including truck drivers, to avoid speeding on any journey within or beyond Lagos.