LASTMA Returns N100,000 To Victim Extorted By Its Rogue Officials

An X user, Oluyemi Fasipe, who accused some officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) of extorting him of N100,000 for allegedly driving against traffic in the State, has retrieved his funds.

Fasipe (@yemiefash) who had narrated his ordeal via X, stated how he was forced to part with the money before he could be allowed to leave the scene.

According to him, the LASTMA officials told him the incident has been captured on camera, but will be deleted once he pays the N100,000 bribe.

“Allow me to recount an incident involving some LASTMA officials in Lagos on Tuesday. While attempting to meet up with a friend on the Island, my driver inadvertently drove the wrong way. Upon being stopped by the officers, they requested that the driver exit the vehicle.

“Upon hearing the term “one way,” I also stepped out to provide an explanation. I informed them that we were from Ondo State, Ilu-Oke and that the driver was unfamiliar with the area, emphasising that it was not intentional.

“After a brief discussion, they suggested I speak with one of them, who informed me that we had been captured by a camera and offered to assist us in exchange for a bribe to delete the footage.

“Despite finding their deception amusing, we ended up paying N100k through a nearby POS operator.

“While I have a video recording of the incident, I have chosen not to share it, as I lack the motivation to pursue the matter further. It is evident that Nigerians are the major problem of Nigeria,” he had said.

In the latest development, as revealed by Fasipe on Monday he noted that following the intervention from well meaning Nigerians, he was able to retrieve his money from the rogue officers.

He posted, “I am pleased to inform you that the sum of N100,000, which was unlawfully taken from me by some rogue @followlastma personnel on the 2nd of July 2024, has been completely reimbursed, inclusive of the POS fees.

“I would like to take this moment to express my gratitude to the management of @followlastma for their prompt action and thorough inquiry. Additionally, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to @Mr_JAGs and @Sola_Giwa for their interventions. Eko o ni baje.”

Fasipe also extended gratitude to “Mr. Oki Bakare Olalekan, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Taofeek Adebayo, the PRO of LASTMA, and Mr. Shadare Oladotun, the Head of Monitoring and Surveillance at LASTMA, for their prompt assistance.”