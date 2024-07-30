Leaders Won’t Listen Except Nigerians Protest – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, says the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration won’t listen to the cries of Nigerians except the planned August 1 nationwide protest goes on.

He further described the planned protest as a wake-up call for Tinubu, Senators, and State Governors.

In a statement by his spokesman, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele said Tinubu’s administration had not done enough to curb hardship and hunger in the country.

According to him, the only way the government could feel the pains of the people was through protest.

The popular cleric, however, made it known that he isn’t encouraging protest because it is not the solution to the current hardship.

“The protest is a wake-up call for the government, it is not a solution but it will make the President, governors, senators wake up. It will be a form of check and balance.

“This government has not done well to reduce the hardship in the country. Nigerians are tired but I won’t encourage protest; but there is no way this government will listen if such doesn’t happen.’’

He called on protesters to be peaceful in their approaches and avoid violence in order not to put the country in a state of anarchy.

‘’I also want to urge protesters not to put the country into a state of anarchy; they should be civil and peaceful in their approaches to the government,” he added.