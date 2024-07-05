Let’s Put Our Differences Aside – Peter Obi To LP Members Amid Crisis

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday, urged Party members to put away differences for harmony to thrive in the Party.

Obi, who made this call via X, said once they to this, they would emerge stronger and more united than ever.

According to him, as part of his ongoing efforts to encourage reconciliation and unity within “our rank as Labour Party, I held a productive meeting with the NLC Political Commission.”

He stressed the need for moving forward with a shared sense of purpose and vision.

The former Anambra State Governor however expressed confidence that the Party would overcome the current crisis through open communication, empathy, and willingness to listen.

“We will successfully resolve our differences and emerge stronger and more united than ever. Our strength lies in greater unity for our common national good.

“I reiterate my earlier appeal for us to put aside our differences and work together in a spirit of harmony and mutual understanding,” he wrote.