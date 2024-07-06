LG Autonomy Will Solve Insecurity – COAS, Lagbaja

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), says granting full autonomy to Local Government Areas will solve insecurity in the country.

He disclosed this on Friday in Jos during the Nigerian Army celebration, emphasizing that unless local communities experienced development, it would be difficult to end insecurity in Nigeria.

“Why are the elites resistant to LG autonomy which people are clamouring for? The surest way to bring development to the grassroots level is to ensure LG autonomy.

“It’s not by establishing commissions or bureaucracies. We have already established bureaucracies. Until we take development to the grassroots level, we will not solve the problem of insecurity.

“For those familiar with the North East environment, when I was posted to 93 Battalion in 1992, it was very easy to drive from Maiduguri to Manguno, Kukawa, and other places within three hours. But today, it’s not possible. Good governance at the local level is nonexistent, and that’s what’s driving insecurity in the country. This is not only in the North East but also in the North Central and other regions,” he said.