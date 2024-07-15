LG Autonomy Won’t Work, You Can’t Take Baby From Mother – Fayose Insists

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, insisted that Supreme Court judgement affirming local governments’ right to receive allocations directly from the federation account will not yield result.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, on Channels Television programme, Fayose said that even though he does not subscribe to state governors taking the funds of the LGs, it is difficult to separate both tiers.

The former governor emphasised that, despite the court verdict, state Houses of Assembly and the governors will always be a clog in the wheel of LG autonomy.

He said: “I am not a lawyer. I am a politician and by God’s grace today, I am an elder statesman.

“While I love and do not believe that any government should take local government funds, may I say to you very clearly this evening that you cannot take the baby from the mother?

“There is nobody that can become council chairman without a governor. Anybody telling you otherwise is wasting his time.

“Let me quickly remind you that the House of Assembly of every state controls the activities and checkmates the activities of the local government.

“While I was governor, I had the privilege of receiving money from Abuja. When you receive money from the account, some people manage the account. They are not politicians or the council chairman.

“Any council chairman who says ‘Money is coming to me, I will disrespect my governor’ the House of Assembly will tell you to go and disobey him inside your house.

“This is because you can never even be a council chairman without the governor standing up for you. The House of Assembly regulates your activities.

“Go to the council meeting on Wednesday or Friday, you will not find 10 per cent of the staff of the local government in the office.

“They don’t come. My name is Ayo Fayose and I want them to dispute this. They don’t come to work. When you make moves to bring them to book, both NULGE and all leaders of the local government will go and beg the Governor.

“They will be telling you, we will not vote for you. This is the way we operate at the local government. The state is more effective in administrative performance than the local government.

“At the local government, everybody comes to collect money. Even people have left some states. They live somewhere else and money just hit their accounts.”