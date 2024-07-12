LG Polls: Delta Police Deploy Security Personnel, Impose Vehicular Restrictions

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered a large deployment across the state, including marine officers, ahead of the local government elections on Saturday.

The police also imposed a limit on vehicular mobility between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., adding that only officials on emergency and vital responsibilities would be permitted to travel.

The restrictions prevented students from taking the National Business and Technical Examinations Board exam.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, in Asaba, on Thursday, said, “The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, has ordered massive deployment across the state to enable the electorate in Delta State to exercise their right.

“The command, in synergy with other sister agencies, has deployed massively across all polling units, RACs, collation centres, and DSIEC offices to ensure a hitch-free exercise and also protect the electorate and DSIEC officials.

“Marine Police have equally been deployed to the waterways, to ensure the area too is peaceful during the election.”

“There will be restriction of vehicular movement from 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday. Only officials on emergency and essential duties, which include accredited election monitors and observers, will be allowed passage during this time.

“NABTEB examination students are also exempted from this restriction of movement order.”

It added, “While regretting the inconveniences this will cause, members of the public are, therefore, advised to adhere to this instruction, as anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The police also announced that the ban on Very Important Personality escorts during the election will be enforced, stating that no security personnel should accompany any personality on election day.

“The ban on VIP escorts during the election will also be enforced. They are, therefore, advised not to move with their security details on Election Day, as any officer found wanting will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly,” it added.

Non-state actors, including vigilantes, anti-cult volunteers, and hunters, were told to stay away during the election.