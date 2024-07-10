Livestock Ministry: It’s Hard Being Igbo In Nigeria – Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, Lead Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has lamented the difficulty in being an Igbo man in Nigeria.

According to him, “every group” does have their agitations met by the government except Igbos.

His reaction stems from the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), demanded for the Ministry.

“Every group, except #Ndigbo, easily gets what it demands. Does it have to be so hard being Igbo in Nigeria? Ndigbo, where’s thy #FavoriteSon?” he queried via X on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the President announced the creation of the Ministry to resolve the long standing crisis between farmers and herders in Nigeria.

In June, MACBAN rejected a bill that sought to establish a national agency for the regulation and management of ranches in Nigeria.

MACBAN’s National President, Baba Usman Ngelzarma, said a Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development should be created instead.

“The entire livestock value chain issues can be addressed holistically rather than what is going on now at the National Assembly, working to create a bill for animal husbandry or ranching.

“We submitted the Jega’s report on Livestock Reform and Mitigation sometime last year, we are looking forward for the President to establish the implementation committee so that implementation of that report starts in earnest,” he had said.