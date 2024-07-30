Luxury Cars, Cash Recovered As EFCC Arrests 11 Internet Fraud Suspects In Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Uyo Zonal Command has announced the arrest of 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He stated that the suspects, consisting of nine men and two women, were apprehended and arrested along Ikpa Road in a fleet of automobiles following credible intelligence on their alleged fraudulent internet operations, extravagant lives, and naira spraying at events in the Uyo city.

According to the statement: “Cars recovered from them include a Toyota Land Crusader Prado with registration number ABC 553 LD Abuja; a Toyota Camry LE with registration number KKN 48 AE Akwa Ibom; two Honda Accord, with registration numbers LSR 754 AQ Lagos and LSR 475 FN Lagos, respectively; a Toyota saloon with registration number RBC 1898J Abuja; and a Lexus 300 saloon with registration number JJJ423 JK Lagos.

Other items recovered from them include 15 smartphones and 10 bundles of N200 notes.”

He added the suspects will be charged in court as soon as the investigations were completed.

NAN