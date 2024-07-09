Make Money, Look For Rich Girl, Let Everybody Hustle – Singer Paul Okoye Advises Men

Paul Okoye, often known as Rudeboy, a popular singer and half of PSquare, has advised men to work hard to gain money and marry wealthy ladies once they have achieved their goals.

He complained that the rate at which women expect financial security from men before entering into a relationship or marriage with them was disturbing.

The singer encouraged struggling men to rewrite the narrative when they ultimately succeed by marrying wealthy women.

He stated that everyone, regardless of gender, should try to achieve financial stability.

On his Instagram story section on Monday, Rudeboy wrote,

“The rate at which they keep saying men must be this financially, money bla bla bla before getting married or into relationship is alarming.

Dear kings, change the narrative, chase money, make money and look for a rich girl. Make everybody go hustle.”

