Man Arrested For Cutting Out Ghanaian Friend’s Throat In His Sleep For Money Ritual In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested Kehinde Ganiyu, 50, for allegedly murdering his Ghanaian friend Emmanuel Collins in Osogbo for money ritual purposes.

During a press briefing in Osogbo on Friday, the Command’s Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, stated that Collins, 35, was murdered by his friend Ganiyu on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Opalola further revealed that the suspect confessed to murdering Collins by butchering him with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping and extracting his throat, which he then admitted to drying in the sun for three days.

Four distinct blood-stained knives, one chisel, two gourds, one wooden traditional pot with black soap, two local sponges with black soap, one woods traditional tray (opon ifa), one wooden box, and several local charms were among the items seized after Ganiyu’s arrest.

She said, “On 18th July 2024 at about 3:00 pm, upon information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Oke-Odo Division Osogbo that, on the same date at about 2:30 pm a Ghanaian named Emmanuel Collins ‘m’ about 35yrs old was killed by a yet to be identified individual, Police detectives swung into action and through an intelligence-led investigation, one Kehinde Ganiyu ‘m’ intimate friend to the deceased was arrested.

“He confessed to the commission of the heinous crime and stated that, on 9th July 2024, at about 9:00 pm, he went to the deceased’s residence with a knife where he met him sleeping because he was sick. He slaughtered the deceased with the kitchen knife and removed his throat.

“He added further that, he dried the throat for three days before he took it to a bush called Igbo Imese Aiwosi Area, located at Oba-Oke village where he burnt it in a clay pot with some ritual materials and later mixed the burnt powder with soap for money ritual (OSOLE).

“He confessed to having single-handedly carried out the operation.”

Opalola added that an investigation is still ongoing and the suspect will be charged in court accordingly.