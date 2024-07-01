Man Arrested In Ogun For Allegedly Defiling 3-Year-Old Girl

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Zakaria Opeme, suspected of defiling a minor in Okun Owa, Ijebu-Ode Area of the state.

According to reports, 51-year-old Opeme allegedly defiled the three-year-old girl last Wednesday in the aforementioned location.

Omolola Odutola, the Ogun police spokesperson, revealed in a phone conversation with Punch Metro on Sunday that Opeme was arrested and detained following the claim, and that a preliminary investigation is underway to determine the truth behind the defilement case.

“The case was reported at the Okun Owa Police Station but was transferred to the Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters for a discreet investigation. The scene of the incident was visited by operatives of the Obalende Police Division, and the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect’s statement was obtained under caution, and he has been detained. The victim has been rushed to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, for medical attention. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Eleweeran for further investigation,” Odutola said.