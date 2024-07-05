A man, identified as Muhammad Awal Jubril has lamented over his ordeal with a yet to be identified police officer in Bauchi state.

Awal who is a farmer, narrated how little fight between two ladies from the same village, led him to a nearby police station in the state.

He revealed that during his awful time in police custody, he was unjustly manhandled by the female officer.

The Bauchi farmer, made the revelation during a popular podcast show, Berekete Family, on Friday, explained that the female officer chained him down and mercilessly flogged him to stupor.

In a viral video, shared via Berekete Family, on its X handle, revealed that Awal was chained inside the police station and mercilessly beaten to stupor.

Awal was heard saying: “She beat me with one goral stick, after tying me down, she beat me with the stick she took behind the door, and she beat me six times.”

What the video below: