Man Trailed, Shot By Robbers In Kogi After Bank Transaction

Suspected armed robbers in Kogi State have shot a middle-aged man known as Abu.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in Lokongoma, Lokoja, the state capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed robbers struck their victim just after he exited a new generation bank.

It was also revealed that the armed robbers followed him from the bank and robbed him of an undefined amount of money before shooting him.

An eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, said, “The armed robbers double crossed his car, dragged him out and shot him. They took away a bag full of money which he had earlier withdrawn from the bank.”

SP William Ovye Aya, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, verified the incident to DAILY POST on Friday.

He stated that the victim, who was shot on the thigh by the armed robbers, is currently receiving treatment in an unnamed facility.

“At about 1:30 pm today, we got a report on a robbery incident in Lokongoma here in Lokoja. The Divisional Police Officer in that area went to the scene of the incident and met the man in his pool of blood. He was shot on his thigh and immediately he was rushed to the hospital.

“He is currently receiving treatment. The victim was coming from the bank to the house with his motorcycle when the armed robbers traced him. The armed robbers came with Toyota Camry with tinted glass and took away unspecified amount of money.

“N131, 000 was recovered at the scene of the incident. The Commissioner of Police has given directive for quick investigation on the matter.”