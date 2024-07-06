Many Injured As Suspected Headsmen Clash With Amotekun In Ondo

A yet to be verified number of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun were injured following an attack by some suspected herdsmen in Akure, the state capital.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the attack occurred when the Amotekun operatives were enforcing the anti-open grazing law of the state, on Friday.

During the attack, some of the operatives were said to be brutally macheted, with the violent clash leading to a halt in vehicular movement for several hours along the Ado-Akure road.

According to PUNCH, the Amotekun officers were responding to a distress call from farmers in the area over the destruction of their farmlands and crops by the herders’ cattle when they were swooped on and attacked.

A source also told the above mentioned media that the local security agents were taking the arrested cows to the state headquarters of the Amotekun Command in Akure when the herders accosted them on the Akure-Ado expressway and attacked them.

The source said: “As they were taking the arrested cows to Amotekun headquarters in Akure, on reaching the Sango area (of Akure) the herders came out with dangerous weapons and attacked the officers to prevent them from taking the vows away.”

Also confirming the development to newsmen on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the Amotekun Corps, Jimoh Adeniken, disclosed that the operatives deployed for the operation displayed courage and determination in de-escalating the volatile situation, despite the violent assault they endured.

He said: “During the operation, the corps surveillance team was led to the farms by the owners. On getting there, they met over one hundred and twenty cows ravaging the farms, and there was nobody with the cows.

“Determined to enforce the anti-open grazing law of the state, the operatives of the Amotekun corps moved the cows out of the farms, and while passing by the Sango Area, at Igoba, along Ado Road in Akure, groups of armed Fulani herdsmen attacked the officers with stones, bottles, cutlasses and guns.

“Thereafter, the corps retreated based on the order from the state headquarters of the Amotekun corps.

“Furthermore, the assailants continued to throw stones and bottles till they invaded the main road and hacked one of the Amotekun officers to a coma while attempting to disarm the officers and men of the Amotekun corps.

“Sequentially, the officers of the Amotekun Corps shot into the air to dislodge them and move back to the office.”