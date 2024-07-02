“Many People Won’t Recognize Nigeria Again In Seven Years ” – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on Nigerians to rally around President Bola Tinubu for the success of his administration.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom state made this known during the launch of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He emphasized that with the support of the citizens, the Tinubu’s led administration will thrive.

The Senate President added that many Nigerians will hardly recognize their country in seven years from now.

Akpabio said: “I have no doubt that by the time the president is through with his tenure in the country, seven years from today, many people will not recognise FCT, they will not recognise Nigeria again.

“So, all I can say is, let us continue to pray for him and be hopeful that the challenges you see today, tomorrow, you will see them no more.”

Akpabio noted that the flag-off of the Abuja project signals the government’s commitment to the welfare of the residents of the FCT.

He said: “This is for me another major wonder of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This is a way to cater to a city of this nature.

“This is a way to cater to the people of the area councils, the FCT residents and visitors alike.

“So, I believe that you are a square peg in a square hole, and I must thank the President for having the eyes to pinpoint those who can perform and bringing them.

“He did it in Lagos and today, Lagos is one of the best, one of the largest economies in Africa when we are talking about cities.”