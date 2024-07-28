Mark Angel Paid Emmanuella N20,000 Monthly, We Didn’t Know We Were Making $160,000 Monthly – Denilson Igwe

Renowned comedian and skit creator Denilson Igwe, has spoken out about his rift with former colleague and partner Mark Angel.

Speaking in a teaser for the upcoming episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, which was uploaded on X platform on Saturday, Igwe implied that he parted ways with Mark after discovering that he was defrauding him and the rest of the team.

He said that he founded Mark Angel Comedy and was the one filming the content that Mark was publishing on Facebook in the early days, but he was not notified when the page was monetised.

He further stated that Mark did not give him anything from the proceeds of the monetisation until 2016, when he handed him N50,000 after purchasing a car for himself.

The crew’s leading star, Emmanuella, was allegedly receiving N20,000 a month from Mark, according to Igwe, while they were unaware that they were receiving $160,000 a month from Mark Angel Comedy’s Facebook revenue.

He said, “I was the one that started Mark Angel Comedy. I’m an orphan… Mark was the elder brother of the house. He was a security guard at Kilimanjaro, GRA, Port Harcourt.

“I was learning camera work from a man called Ifeanyi and I stole one of the cameras. So in our own free time, we will shoot comic videos.

“Mark then suggested that we should create a Facebook page [to post our comedy videos] which I accepted not knowing even when it was monetised.

“I just kept filming. Then suddenly in 2014, Mark bought a car. I asked him how he was able to afford it and he lied that someone gifted him the car and I accepted. I haven’t received a dime from Mark Angel Comedy revenue then.

“He started paying Emmanuella N20,000 monthly. Her parents were poor so they didn’t even know the value of what their daughter was doing.

“No one knew the revenue it was generating. 2016 was the first time he gave me N50,000 and told me that the comedy wasn’t generating revenue. And we were making $160,000 monthly off Mark Angel Comedy’s Facebook revenue then.”

Mark Angel is yet to respond to the allegations.