May Edochie Makes Nollywood Debut, Appreciates Omoni Oboli For Opportunity

May Edochie, the estranged spouse of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, thanked Omoni Oboli for giving her the chance to make her debut in the movie industry.

On Wednesday, she posted a trailer for her first upcoming film, “The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3,” on her Instagram page, expressing her excitement about it.

She expressed her gratitude to actress and film producer Omoni Oboli for responding to her request to make her Nollywood debut.

She wrote:

“@omonioboli called and I answered. This is one movie I am very excited about this year. I can’t wait for you all to see it. The Uprising Is Near! The countdown has begun #TheUprising #WivesOnStrike3 it’s going to be epic!”

SEE POST: