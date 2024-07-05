“Me And Portable Can Blend On A Song, But I’m Not Ready For Wahala” – Bella Shmurda

Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, better known as Bella Shmurda, has expressed his reservations about working with controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable.

Shmurda claimed he and Portable would have wonderful sonic chemistry, but he is wary of working with the ‘Zazoo’ singer due to his controversial attitude.

In a recent interview with Max FM shared on X Friday, the ‘Cash App’ singer revealed he wasn’t prepared for Portable’s “wahala.”

He said, “I feel me and Portable will blend on a song but I am not ready for wahala [problem] right now.”

Portable has been engaged in controversy since rising to stardom with his breakthrough song ‘Zazoo’ in 2021.