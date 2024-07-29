Meet 28 Contestants Of BBNaija Season Nine, ‘No Loose Guard’

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of this year’s BBNaija season 9, has unveiled the contestants for this year’s show.

The theme for this year’s episode is ‘No Loose Guard’, as announced on Big Brother Naija’s official Instagram page.

The NO LOOSE GUARD season differs from previous seasons in terms of flair.

Participants are introduced in pairs, regardless of their expected gender.

“The season’s first couple are romantically involved. They’ve been dating for five months. – Zion and Chinwe (ZINWE)”

“The second pair of the season are Gym Bros and they’re VIRGINS. — FairMe David and Mickhy (RADICALS)”

“The third couple of the season is devoted to each other and extremely intelligent. DJ FLo and Rhuthee are pals and have been so for ten years. (FLORUISH)”

“The fourth pair of the season are relatives (Aunt and Niece ) they’re on the show to show that blood is thicker than water — CHINNE and NNE (NDINNE)”

“The fifth pair of the season are colleagues. They’ve been friends for over a year — Topher and Sooj (ACES)”

“The sixth pair of the season are friends without benefits. They met in Dubai in 2022. They’re on the show to step out of their comfort zone and not betray each other — Victoria and Shaun (SHATORIA)”

“The seventh pair of the season are identical twins from kaduna state. They’re both DJS. They’re on the show to cause trouble — Handi and Wanni (WANNI x HANDI)”

“The eighth pair of the season met via a comment section on Instagram and Twitter. Tjay is married — Ben and Tjay (BETA)”

“The ninth pair of the season are identical twins. They’re also lawyers and belong to the famous Ozumba Mbadiwe family — Ozee and Ocee (MBADIWE TWINS)”

“The tenth pair of the season are friends — Damilola and Toyosi (TAMI)”

“The eleventh pair of the season are friends and met at a beauty pageant in 2015 and have been friends for 9 years. One is a beauty pageant while the other one is a stripper — Anita and Nelly (NELITA)”

“The twelveth pair are friends — TOBY forge and Mayor Frosh (STREEZE)”

“The thirteenth pair are married but they will feign besties while on the show. They dated for 10 years but got married in February 2024. — Kassia and Kelly Rae (DOUBLEKAY)”

“The fourteenth pair are sisters — Chizoba and Onyeka (CHEKAS)”